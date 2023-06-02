Friday Forecast: Morning clouds turn to sun on the hottest day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Air Quality Alert today for the RVA metro area. Air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups with respiratory and heart ailments. Limit exertion outdoors if you are in those groups.

Friday: Fog and early clouds then partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and humid with a few scattered late afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Best timeframe 3-9 p.m. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy start. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80(Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

