Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

A farewell to Anthony Antoine

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.

Anthony has brought a positive and upbeat energy to NBC12 morning viewers since day 1. In addition to making an impact in the morning, he’s also delivered good news to members of the community each week through our Acts of Kindness series.

“It’s been a blessing to watch people cry tears of joy, embrace in the warmest of hugs, and smile because of the GOOD happening in our community,” Anthony said in a social media post when he announced he was leaving.

At NBC12, we are so proud of Anthony and grateful for all the contributions he has made on our staff and to the community.

We wish him the best of luck in his next adventure in Texas!

Acts of Kindness: A Look Back at 2022:

We’re taking a look back at the Acts of Kindness stories that provided inspiration and made us feel good this year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods

Latest News

Ashley Hendricks will join the 12 News Today team as a co-anchor beginning Monday, June 5.
Ashley Hendricks to co-anchor 12 News Today
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Goodbye Anthony Antoine & good luck in Houston!
Video shows car nearly hit Richmond student walking to school bus