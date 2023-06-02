A farewell to Anthony Antoine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.

Anthony has brought a positive and upbeat energy to NBC12 morning viewers since day 1. In addition to making an impact in the morning, he’s also delivered good news to members of the community each week through our Acts of Kindness series.

“It’s been a blessing to watch people cry tears of joy, embrace in the warmest of hugs, and smile because of the GOOD happening in our community,” Anthony said in a social media post when he announced he was leaving.

🚨BREAKING PERSONAL NEWS:



After five incredible years, my time at NBC 12 is coming to an end. I have accepted the evening anchor position at FOX26 in Houston, Texas.



Richmond, my heart is filled with immense gratitude. It's been my honor and privilege to… pic.twitter.com/SQp5oPZrml — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) May 1, 2023

At NBC12, we are so proud of Anthony and grateful for all the contributions he has made on our staff and to the community.

We wish him the best of luck in his next adventure in Texas!

