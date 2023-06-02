Deputy, inmates hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputy and two inmates were injured in a crash in Roanoke County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash blocked traffic on I-81 at mile marker 133.8 southbound. The road was reopened at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the deputy was driving the inmates when the sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by the driver of a Ford pickup. The sheriff’s office vehicle overturned in the median after being hit.

The deputy and inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Medical center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash; no information about conditions has been released.

Police say a summons was issued for the driver of the pickup, whom police say caused the crash.

