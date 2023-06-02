Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Deputy, inmates hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputy and two inmates were injured in a crash in Roanoke County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash blocked traffic on I-81 at mile marker 133.8 southbound. The road was reopened at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the deputy was driving the inmates when the sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by the driver of a Ford pickup. The sheriff’s office vehicle overturned in the median after being hit.

The deputy and inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Medical center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash; no information about conditions has been released.

Police say a summons was issued for the driver of the pickup, whom police say caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast

Latest News

The I-64 Short Pump Interchange project is expected to reduce traffic, accidents and become...
New exit in the works for Short Pump/I-64 to reduce accidents, increase pedestrian safety
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Motorists can expect delays due to a numerous crashes on I-95.
Multiple crashes on I-95 cause traffic delays
Memorial Day Traffic Cut in
Starting at noon on May 26, VDOT will be suspending most highway work and lifting most lane...
VDOT to lift lane closures for Memorial Day weekend