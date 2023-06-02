Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crews battle large fire at Richmond auto repair shop

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews battled a massive fire at an auto repair shop on the city’s southside Thursday night.

The fire happened at Advance Auto Transmission, off Midlothian Turnpike and Labrook Concourse, just after 11 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene said part of the roof collapsed.

Nobody was inside at the time, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

