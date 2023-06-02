Ashley Hendricks to co-anchor 12 News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is excited to announce that Ashley Hendricks will join the 12 News Today team as a co-anchor beginning Monday, June 5.

Ashley joined NBC12 in February 2022 after anchoring in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Over the past several months, you’ve seen her filling in for Candice Smith on traffic duties and sitting in the anchor chair filling in on 12 News Today.

In addition to anchoring in the morning, she will take over Acts of Kindness each week, delivering good news to members of the community.

Watch her Acts of Kindness segment from this past week:

When you hear the phrase "a little can go a long way" - you don't usually think of school lunch.

Ashley is originally from North Carolina, but isn’t a stranger to Virginia. She’s a proud 2016 graduate of Hampton University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Join us in officially welcoming Ashley to the morning team!

