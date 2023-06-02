Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Ann Baskervill resigning as Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney

Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county administrators on Friday.
Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county...
Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county administrators on Friday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ann Cabell Baskervill will resign as Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney, effective June 21.

Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county administrators on Friday. In August, she will begin studying for her master’s degree in International Governance and Diplomacy at the Paris Institute of Political Studies’s Paris School of International Affairs.

She accepted an offer of admission to the school on March 4.

Baskervill was the prosecutor in the case surrounding the death of Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Henrico man who died while in the custody of seven Henrico deputies and three Central State Hospital workers on March 6. The deputies were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

‘Massive series of errors’: Top prosecutor in Otieno case sits down with NBC12

“This requires a dramatic leap of faith that I am called in spirit to take,” Baskervill wrote in a statement. “I have long wanted to return to school to pursue public policy work, and the opportunity to do this at the global level rich with diversity will be a humbling but exciting adventure.”

MORE COVERAGE ON OTIENO'S DEATH

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs

Latest News

According to school administrators, the Culture Fair allowed students to feel supported and...
J.R. Tucker High School fights chronic absenteeism through ‘care, connection, and collaboration’
Parent charged after gun found in trash can at Henrico elementary school
Hyundai, Kia thefts continue to rise in the Richmond area
Residents say post office in Church Hill is unreliable