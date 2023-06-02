Ann Baskervill resigning as Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ann Cabell Baskervill will resign as Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney, effective June 21.

Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county administrators on Friday. In August, she will begin studying for her master’s degree in International Governance and Diplomacy at the Paris Institute of Political Studies’s Paris School of International Affairs.

She accepted an offer of admission to the school on March 4.

Baskervill was the prosecutor in the case surrounding the death of Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Henrico man who died while in the custody of seven Henrico deputies and three Central State Hospital workers on March 6. The deputies were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

“This requires a dramatic leap of faith that I am called in spirit to take,” Baskervill wrote in a statement. “I have long wanted to return to school to pursue public policy work, and the opportunity to do this at the global level rich with diversity will be a humbling but exciting adventure.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.