Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Thursday, June 1, 2023
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The City of Hopewell officially launches Operation Ceasefire. The organization was created almost 30 years ago to combat gang violence by partnering up with many different organizations to identify who is causing the violence and give them an ultimatum.
- Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. The bill now heads to the Senate with passage expected by week’s end.
- A student is charged after officials find a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.
- The Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off today.
- Today’s weather consists of partly sunny skies with a passing shower possible. Full forecast >
