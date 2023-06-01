Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

WATCH: Deputy uses a rope to free bear trapped inside vehicle

Authorities in California helped free a bear trapped in a vehicle using a rope to open the door.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) – Sheriff’s deputies in California helped free a bear that was trapped in a vehicle.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incline patrol said it responded to a home near Lake Tahoe where the owners “discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the event Sunday which shows a deputy tying a piece of rope to the door handle of an SUV with the bear inside.

The rope in the video appears to be made up of multiple lengths of rope tied together to give the deputy enough distance between himself and the vehicle for when the bear is freed.

When the deputy pulls the door open, the bear can be seen looking out of the vehicle before leaping out and running away.

“Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” the sheriff’s office said.

To avoid encounters with bears, the sheriff’s office urges people to avoid leaving food, wrappers, coolers and any scented items in their vehicles.

It also recommends not leaving garbage outside and to dispose of any waste inside, if possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Surveillance video provided to Jordan shows a person get inside of her and drive off.
‘I just feel violated’: Richmond woman looking to catch thieves who stole car as thefts continue to rise
Officer Trey Sutton died in a crash in March 2022.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Henrico Police officer
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday
The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child

Latest News

FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
Petersburg police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a traveling tattoo...
Man arrested in motel shooting death of tattoo artist
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House on track to raise debt ceiling and avert default, with Biden and McCarthy confident of passage