Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia National Guard says Chesterfield residents can expect loud noises as they practice and celebrate their change of command.

This Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, anyone near the Defense Supply Center of Richmond on Strathmore Road can expect periods of loud noise as the National Guard practices and celebrates its change of command ceremony.

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.

