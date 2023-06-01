Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia National Guard says Chesterfield residents can expect loud noises as they practice and celebrate their change of command.

This Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, anyone near the Defense Supply Center of Richmond on Strathmore Road can expect periods of loud noise as the National Guard practices and celebrates its change of command ceremony.

💥 Noise Alert for Chesterfield Co. near DSCR 💥 This Friday afternoon & Saturday morning residents should expect brief periods of loud noise as we practice for & celebrate our change of command. The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute. — Virginia National Guard (@VaNationalGuard) June 1, 2023

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.

