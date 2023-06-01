Suicide, mental health issues are major factors in the rise of youth deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New research shows child and adolescent death rates rose by 20% in the United States between 2019 and 2021. That’s the biggest increase in decades.

In Virginia, the number of youth dying has been growing for even longer.

Thanks to breakthroughs in science, over the past several decades, we’ve seen fewer premature births. We’ve seen a drop in pediatric cancer deaths and a reduction in birth defects leading to death.

However, in this most recent report, we’re seeing a dramatic and devastating jump in childhood mortality, and experts are warning all of us to pay attention.

The group studying the information follows death certificates to determine how children are dying.

Stephen Wolfe, the director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at VCU, says we can attribute this 20% increase in pediatric deaths to four primary categories: homicides, suicides, drug overdoses, and car accidents.

“And those four categories are so massive at this point that they are now offsetting all lives, all lives saved in children by those medical advances,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says there’s been a dramatic increase in homicides among teenagers and that the death rates are higher among Black youth and low-income communities.

He says those who choose to have guns should definitely be paying attention to how they store guns at home. He says to keep them locked away and unloaded.

“But it’s important to emphasize that most of the gun deaths that we’re talking about at the population are not occurring at mass shootings. They are occurring one at a time every day in towns and cities across our country,” said Wolfe.

Suicide and mental health concerns are also contributing to the rise in youth deaths.

Experts say that while COVID contributed to the issues, these problems started well before the virus.

“We’re talking 15, 16 years of increasing death rates from suicides really speaks to a mental health crisis in the need for parents, teachers and others who are dealing with children to have a heightened awareness of how they’re doing in terms of coping with psychological stresses, depression, and some of the other difficulties that lead children to feelings of hopelessness,” said Wolfe.

Researchers found that suicide rates at ages 10-19 began increasing in 2007 and climbed by 70% by 2019.

There is a severe shortage of mental health providers who care for kids, especially in rural areas.

Suicide rates are also increasing across all racial and ethnic groups, with Black youth experiencing the most dramatic increase in deaths from suicides.

This is likely, Wolfe says, a reflection and consequence of the social and health policies that have marginalized people of color for generations.

“So our children are now less likely to reach adulthood than they were even a year or two ago. So when we get to the point where we’re losing our children, our most cherished population, we really need to get very serious and intentional about pursuing policies to save their lives,” Wolfe said.

