Richmond city hall kicks off pride month celebrations

June 1 begins LGBTQ+ Pride Month!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -June 1 begins LGBTQ+ Pride Month! It’s a time marked to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities.

In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond police, schools and advocates are celebrating together.

They raised a progress flag at city hall Thursday and declared Richmond “united in pride” in support of the community.

“In Richmond, hate is dead; in the Richmond division is dead,” Stoney said. “In Richmond, discrimination is dead. And I promise you, as long as I’m your mayor, I will continue to support and protect and stand with the LGBT community.”

Multiple pride events are happening throughout the city this month.

To kick off the month, VA Pride and Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens are hosting “Flowers After 5″ Thursday evening with a drag show, food and drinks!

