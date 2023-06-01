Your Money with Carlson Financial
Partly Sunny skies with a passing shower possible

Clouds still hang tough at the Chesapeake Bay
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another Day with a slight passing shower chance plus lots of clouds at the bay. Two warm days coming tomorrow and Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly Sunny with a quick, passing shower. Any shower should be quick and only a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Rain totals 1/4″ or less. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: COOLER and less humid. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low-80s. Scattered showers in the afternoon (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

