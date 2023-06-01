Partly Sunny skies with a passing shower possible
Clouds still hang tough at the Chesapeake Bay
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another Day with a slight passing shower chance plus lots of clouds at the bay. Two warm days coming tomorrow and Saturday.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly Sunny with a quick, passing shower. Any shower should be quick and only a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Rain totals 1/4″ or less. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Sunday: COOLER and less humid. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low-80s. Scattered showers in the afternoon (Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
