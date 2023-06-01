Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New federal tailpipe rules would put stricter limits on Virginia’s heavy truck emissions

Evening traffic on Interstate 95 through Richmond.
Evening traffic on Interstate 95 through Richmond.(Wyatt Gordon)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Virginia continues down the road of speeding up the transition from gas-powered passenger vehicles to electric ones, new rules proposed by the federal government could also accelerate the electrification of the state’s heavy trucks.

This April, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed stricter tailpipe emissions limits for passenger vehicles as well as for heavy trucks. The new limits for passenger vehicles will have little impact in Virginia: As a result of 2021 legislation, the state follows stricter standards for light vehicles set by California, which will mandate that 100% of sales of new passenger cars be electric beginning in 2035.

But because the 2021 legislation only applies to vehicles weighing 14,000 pounds or less, Virginia must follow the federal emissions standards for heavy trucks, which, if finalized, will apply to trucks beginning with the model year 2027.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided to Jordan shows a person get inside of her and drive off.
‘I just feel violated’: Richmond woman looking to catch thieves who stole car as thefts continue to rise
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
John Rolfe Middle School (Source: NBC12)
Loaded gun found on student at Henrico middle school

Latest News

New research shows child and adolescent death rates rose by 20% in the United States between...
Suicide, mental health issues are major factors in the rise of youth deaths
Roanoke College mascot.
Roanoke College raises funds needed to reinstate football
The Richmond Greek Festival will make a return for its 45th annual celebration of food, music...
Richmond Greek Festival returns for its 45th year
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast