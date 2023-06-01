Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man arrested in motel shooting death of tattoo artist

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a traveling tattoo artist.

On Wednesday, May 24, police were called to the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road. When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Brian Chambers dead.

A week later, police arrested and charged Raymond Ruffin with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Chambers was the owner of Bad Monkey Tattoo. He would travel to his clients all over the Richmond metro area.

