Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on...
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided to Jordan shows a person get inside of her and drive off.
‘I just feel violated’: Richmond woman looking to catch thieves who stole car as thefts continue to rise
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
John Rolfe Middle School (Source: NBC12)
Loaded gun found on student at Henrico middle school

Latest News

The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property...
Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of...
Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history