Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Cushingberry was sitting on his porch on April 27, 2020, when he watched postal carrier Angela Summers, 45, of Indianapolis, walk past his home and proceed to the next residence.

According to court records, Cushingberry was upset because his postal deliveries had been suspended due to an aggressive dog at his home.

After Summers walked past his home, prosecutors said Cushingberry “aggressively approached” her on his neighbor’s porch and demanded his mail several times. He continued pursuing Summers while displaying a handgun before he pulled the gun from his waistband and shot her in the chest from several feet away.

Summers collapsed on the porch and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Cushingberry fled the scene and stashed the gun in a nearby residence’s detached garage, but he was later arrested.

“Angela Summers was a beloved family member and public servant, and she should be alive today. She was taken from those who cared for her by the defendant’s evil decision to gun her down while she was simply doing her job,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said Thursday in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video provided to Jordan shows a person get inside of her and drive off.
‘I just feel violated’: Richmond woman looking to catch thieves who stole car as thefts continue to rise
Mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a...
Hurricane season begins with a challenging forecast
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
John Rolfe Middle School (Source: NBC12)
Loaded gun found on student at Henrico middle school

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue
A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
A small airplane crashed into a Detroit backyard.
Pilot, passenger walk away from small plane that crashed in Detroit backyard
New research shows child and adolescent death rates rose by 20% in the United States between...
Suicide, mental health issues are major factors in the rise of youth deaths