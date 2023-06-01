Your Money with Carlson Financial
Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in Inman on Wednesday. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property when she became trapped by a tractor while trying to fix a mechanical issue.

Ruff was trapped against an object and died. Her husband was wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

“Please keep the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ruff in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” the coroner’s office said.

