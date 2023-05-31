Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday Forecast: Coastal system slowly loosens its grip on Virginia

Rain chances dropping but not gone for today and tomorrow
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gradual warming trend is expected the next few days with decreasing rain chances as a coastal storm loses its control over our weather.

Wednesday: Sunny skies toward the mountains with clouds hanging tough at the bay. RVA gets a mix of clouds and sun. Can’t rule out a passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, especially during the afternoon. Lows near 60, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Decreasing clouds to a Mostly sunny afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Officer Trey Sutton died in a crash in March 2022.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Henrico Police officer
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Turning warmer and drier late this week
Forecast: Turning warmer and drier late this week
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers