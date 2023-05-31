Wednesday Forecast: Coastal system slowly loosens its grip on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gradual warming trend is expected the next few days with decreasing rain chances as a coastal storm loses its control over our weather.

Wednesday: Sunny skies toward the mountains with clouds hanging tough at the bay. RVA gets a mix of clouds and sun. Can’t rule out a passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, especially during the afternoon. Lows near 60, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Decreasing clouds to a Mostly sunny afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid and upper-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

