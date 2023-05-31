Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia prison escapee who surrendered at Longwood University pleads guilty

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville.

According to court documents, Bruce Carroll Callahan, Jr., 44, was detained at the Piedmont Regional Jail pending trial on federal drug distribution and firearms charges in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On the night of April 30, Callahan escaped from his housing unit through an unsecured door and scaled the fences surrounding the jail.

He was at large until he surrendered to local law enforcement officers in Farmville at Longwood University campus on May 8.

Callahan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

