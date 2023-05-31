Virginia leaders urge people to prepare for hurricane season

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Virginia Emergency Operations Center, state leaders gathered to talk about the steps people should take to prepare for hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting “near-normal” activity in the Atlantic. The department is also forecasting a total of 12 to 17 named storms, with several predicted to become hurricanes.

On Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin took the podium to talk about the importance of preparation.

Hurricane Season Press Conference (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“The forecasts are that we should have an above average severity this year, so we should prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” he said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been training for their response to the potential aftermath of these storms.

“We’re planning how to support our localities to quickly recover and we want to make that recovery as fast as possible so folks can return to work, get back to school, and return to normal lives” said Shawn Talmadge, state coordinator with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

This year, the department said they have been focusing on a couple of areas, including their search and rescue program.

“A major hurricane will cause widespread damage and we want to be able to conduct search and rescue very rapidly and so we’ve hosted a number of actual, both tabletop but also functional, exercises where we’re out in the field conducting those rescues,” said Talmadge.

In addition, Talmadge said the department also kicked off a strategic planning process to look at their sheltering process and capabilities.

“We’re trying to identify opportunities to make a better sheltering system,” he said.

State leaders remind Virginians to prepare ahead of hurricane season. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

As state leaders make their preparation plans, they’re also urging people to do the same.

Gov. Youngkin urged people to focus on four items for their checklist, which includes checking your insurance coverage.

“With inflation driving replacement costs much higher than they have been historically, check your insurance coverage to make sure that should there be a tragedy that you don’t have a gap in coverage,” he said.

In addition, Gov. Youngkin urged people to learn about their evacuation zones, check the forecasts, and put an emergency plan together.

“That will include an emergency kit, understanding what numbers to call or where to get information, and finally once again knowing the evacuation zones,” he said.

In addition, Talmadge urges people to have a supply of food and water that will last for three days, along with medicine.

State officials also urge people to safeguard their data and devices by following the steps below:

Make sure your electronics are backed up on a regular basis;

Scan important paperwork, documents and sentimental items such as photos into a digital format. You can do this by using a scanner, a handheld camera or with an app on your mobile device;

Once your key information has been saved digitally, back up your data and files to an external hard drive, USB drive or a cloud-based server; and

Take physical steps to prepare your devices ahead of time:

Make sure you keep all of your electronics charged up, so you’re ready to go prior to any type of emergency;

If you’re in an area prone to flooding, elevate your electronic devices to a high and dry place, away from windows;

Unplug them to protect them from power outages and lightning strikes; and

In the event of power outages, have a portable charger ready to recharge your devices.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also has an online resource called “Know Your Zone,” where people can learn more about their evacuation zones.

