Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have determined who they believe shot whom in an apparent murder-suicide in the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot in Catawba.

At this stage of the investigation, police say it appears Lewis Lambert, 62, killed a boy he was with, then turned the gun on himself. The name of the boy has not been released. The two were found early the morning of May 26 by hikers.

Police say Lambert was a person of interest in an arson investigation in Roanoke City; fire had damaged two houses earlier the same morning. The Roanoke County Police Department is working alongside Roanoke City Arson investigators to provide evidence to assist in their investigation.

