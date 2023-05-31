Your Money with Carlson Financial
Motorcyclist dies after collision on East Broad Street

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd...
Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd Streets for the report of a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man is dead after a collision on Monday night in Richmond.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd Streets for the report of a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan.

When officers arrived, they found Galvin Sizemore, 38, in the roadway injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say a woman driving the sedan stayed on the scene and was not hurt.

Investigators determined the crash occurred when the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the sedan in the intersection after the motorcyclist failed to observe a red signal.

