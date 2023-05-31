Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A 27-year-old was found dead in Henrico after police say he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, May 30, around 6:30 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Brick Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Crews worked to render aid, but the motorcycle’s driver, Justin Lee Ambrose of Henrico County, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. If you have any information or witnessed the crash, call Crash Team Investigator T. Holmes at (804) 501-5000

