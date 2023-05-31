Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hundreds of Blackwell homes renovated as part of affordable housing project

RRHA, RVA, and Related Affordable are bringing much-needed updates to a historic neighborhood.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 100 families in the Blackwell community are pretty much getting new homes without having to move.

The Townes At River South project will update 161 units in the Blackwell community; kitchens, floors, bathrooms and walls are being updated first.

Once that’s complete, work on updating the roofing, siding and the overall look of the units will begin.

Ebony Abernathy has lived here for five years and says everyone in the community is friendly, and she feels safe, but the houses did need an upgrade.

“It’s really about time. Now it feels like a townhouse. At first, it felt like an apartment, but now it feels like a townhouse. I love the new refrigerator and the new stove. The flooring is awesome,” said Abernathy.

Both government and private entities are funding this project. The goal is to keep homes affordable, preserve the community and provide much-needed upgrades.

The idea started four years ago, but in February, the property was officially closed and ready for renovations.

In March, Mayor Levar Stoney declared an affordable housing crisis. Renovations started in mid-April.

“86% of extremely low-income renters in the commonwealth and in the city of Richmond are paying more than 30% of their income on housing costs,” he said.

The Richmond redevelopment housing authority, the city, and the developer, Related Affordable, are partnering to implement this.

“Housing, as I’ve said before, is a vaccine for poverty. It is the foundation upon which we build stable lives, healthy families, and educated families and successful families,” Stoney said.

