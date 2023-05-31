Gun found at Henrico middle school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say a gun was found at a Henrico middle school earlier Wednesday.

Police confirmed a gun was found at John Rolfe Middle School, but there was no threat to students or faculty.

This comes just hours after Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Police Chief Eric English posted a video on Youtube that urged parents and gun owners to keep weapons away from their children.

Henrico County Public Schools have seen several incidents over the past year where kids have brought guns to school.

Before this incident, a gun was found in a bathroom trashcan at Longdale Elementary School exactly 2 weeks ago.

Henrico officials want parents to talk to their kids about the repercussions of bringing guns to school and to monitor their social media to look for potential warning signs.

The division is also looking to combat these incidents by adding weapon scanners to schools starting this August. The scanners are a security system consisting of two towers that students and staff will pass through upon arriving at the building. It can detect weapons that a standard metal detector might miss.

