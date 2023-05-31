Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Gun found at Henrico middle school

John Rolfe Middle School (Source: NBC12)
John Rolfe Middle School (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say a gun was found at a Henrico middle school earlier Wednesday.

Police confirmed a gun was found at John Rolfe Middle School, but there was no threat to students or faculty.

This comes just hours after Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Police Chief Eric English posted a video on Youtube that urged parents and gun owners to keep weapons away from their children.

Henrico County Public Schools have seen several incidents over the past year where kids have brought guns to school.

Before this incident, a gun was found in a bathroom trashcan at Longdale Elementary School exactly 2 weeks ago.

Henrico officials want parents to talk to their kids about the repercussions of bringing guns to school and to monitor their social media to look for potential warning signs.

The division is also looking to combat these incidents by adding weapon scanners to schools starting this August. The scanners are a security system consisting of two towers that students and staff will pass through upon arriving at the building. It can detect weapons that a standard metal detector might miss.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Surveillance video provided to Jordan shows a person get inside of her and drive off.
‘I just feel violated’: Richmond woman looking to catch thieves who stole car as thefts continue to rise
Officer Trey Sutton died in a crash in March 2022.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Henrico Police officer
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Renovations coming to historic Blackwell neighborhood.
Hundreds of Blackwell homes renovated as part of affordable housing project
A 27-year-old was found dead in Henrico after police say he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Henrico
Unemployment
Tips for financially surviving a layoff
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Virginia prison escapee who surrendered at Longwood University pleads guilty