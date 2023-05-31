Challenging forecast for Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off June 1, and mixed climate signals make this year’s seasonal forecast more challenging than usual with a wider range of outcomes.

The expected return of El Niño during hurricane season could make it harder for tropical systems to form in the Atlantic. There is an approximately 90% chance of El Niño developing by the end of summer into the fall, when hurricane season typically reaches its peak. El Niño refers to warmer than average ocean waters near the equator in the Pacific ocean.

Those warmer than average Pacific waters in an El Niño year typically cause increased wind shear over the Atlantic ocean, which usually results in fewer Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes than average. There are typically more hurricanes than average in the Eastern Pacific during El Niño.

El Niño typically results in fewer hurricanes than average in the Atlantic ocean due to stronger wind shear which tears apart storms before they strengthen. (NOAA Climate.gov, based on originals by Gerry Bell)

On the other hand, water temperatures in the Atlantic ocean are running above average across almost the entire ocean basin. These warmer than average water temperatures provide more fuel for hurricanes to potentially develop and grow stronger, as long as there is not too much wind shear.

Ocean water temperatures are running above average in most of the subtropical and tropical Atlantic. In this graphic, orange areas show above average water temperatures, with blue areas corresponding to cooler than average water temperatures. (NOAA)

We have also been in the warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) since the mid-1990s. The warm phase of this climate driver can also lead to stronger hurricanes. This is part of the reason why seven out of the last eight Atlantic hurricane seasons were above average.

The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) can lead to stronger hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic. (NOAA)

The expectation among leading hurricane experts is for these mixed climate signals to somewhat offset each other and result in a hurricane season that is near average. The official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast is for an average season, while the hurricane researchers at Colorado State University call for a slightly below average season. NOAA calls for a 40% chance of an average season, and a 30% chance for an above average season, and a 30% chance for a below average season.

Experts predict the Atlantic hurricane season to be near average. (WWBT)

The total number of tropical storms and hurricanes is not all that important in the grand scheme of things because it only takes one storm hitting a populated land area for the hurricane season to become significant. The exact track of tropical systems cannot be predicted with much skill more than about one week ahead of time. For these reasons, Virginians and everyone near the eastern and southern U.S. coastline should be prepared for hurricane season each and every year.

One easy thing you can do now to prepare is to download the NBC12 First Alert weather app to get updates on any tropical systems that could be headed our way. You should also have an emergency supply kit with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and other necessities ready.

You can find the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for the 2023 season below. The list rotates every six years, so if some of these names look familiar, it is because they were used in the past (as recently as 2017). Names are only retired from use if a storm is especially destructive.

The tropical storm and hurricane name list rotates every six years, so many of these names have been used in the past. (WWBT)

