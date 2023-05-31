Amtrak’s Auto Train offers summer fares as low as $19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering a limited-time discount for summer travelers who want to avoid the hassle of I-95.

Using Amtrak’s Auto Train service, customers traveling between the Northeast and Florida can purchase coach fares as low as $19 plus the cost of their vehicle.

The discounted coach Auto Train fares are available for sale from May 31 through June 8. Travel dates are June 1 through Sept. 4, with no blackout dates.

Amtrak says those traveling with family, fares for kids aged 2-12 start at just $9.50.

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Va. and Sanford, Fla.

