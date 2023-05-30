Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today, a two-day jury trial will begin for a driver accused of crashing into a police car in March 2022. 24-year-old Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton died in the crash.
- Nine people are in the hospital after a mass shooting in Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day. Those hurt include six adults and three children. One person is now in police custody.
- Today’s weather consists of clouds with a few passing showers. Full forecast >
