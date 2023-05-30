Virginia bags biggest spring turkey harvest ever

This spring was a good one for Virginia hunters but less so for Virginia turkeys, as the state saw its highest-ever spring harvest of the bird beloved by Benjamin Franklin.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced that 24,447 turkeys were killed during the 2023 spring turkey system, breaking the previous record of 20,580 turkeys set in 2015 by almost 19%.

“Turkey populations remain healthy and abundant across most of Virginia, enabling hunters to enjoy a record-setting spring turkey season,” said DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown in a statement.

