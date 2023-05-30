Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia bags biggest spring turkey harvest ever

Wild turkey in a grassy area. The restoration of the Wild Turkey is considered one of the great...
Wild turkey in a grassy area. The restoration of the Wild Turkey is considered one of the great successes of modern wildlife management.(Matt Poole / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via The Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This spring was a good one for Virginia hunters but less so for Virginia turkeys, as the state saw its highest-ever spring harvest of the bird beloved by Benjamin Franklin.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced that 24,447 turkeys were killed during the 2023 spring turkey system, breaking the previous record of 20,580 turkeys set in 2015 by almost 19%.

“Turkey populations remain healthy and abundant across most of Virginia, enabling hunters to enjoy a record-setting spring turkey season,” said DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown in a statement.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
