UVA Medical Center recognized as one of the best maternity hospitals nationwide

According to Newsweek, UVA Medical Center is one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
This is UVA Health’s fourth consecutive time being recognized as one of the best hospitals to give birth in the nation.

Eric Swensen with UVA Health says it all comes down to care.

“The care from the time you come to the hospital through the time that you go home with your baby is so so important, and our folks really strive to provide excellent care,” Swensen said.

He says Newsweek’s rankings are based on a review of hospital performance and patient satisfaction data, as well as a national survey of hospital managers and maternity care specialists.

UVA Health also offers a variety of postpartum programs for new moms.

“One of the things that we’ve launched relatively recently is a mental health clinic specifically for new mothers,” Swensen said.

