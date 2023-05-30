Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers

Warming up for Thursday and Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stubborn storm offshore keeps clouds and cooler than normal temperatures in place today and tomorrow.

Tuesday: Morning fog and low clouds, then cloudy and cool for late May with a few passing showers, especially during the afternoon. Rain amounts less than 1/10″. Highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain likely to be spotty and light. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows near 60, high around 80

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny. An afternoon shower/storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 80s

