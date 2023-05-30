Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stubborn storm offshore keeps clouds and cooler than normal temperatures in place today and tomorrow.

Tuesday: Morning fog and low clouds, then cloudy and cool for late May with a few passing showers, especially during the afternoon. Rain amounts less than 1/10″. Highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain likely to be spotty and light. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows near 60, high around 80

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny. An afternoon shower/storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 80s

