Singer-Songwriter Ryan Adams coming to Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is coming to Richmond at the Altria Theater this September.

Following successful solo tours across North America, the United Kingdom and mainland Europe across 2022 and the spring of 2023, this new tour sees Adams return to American theaters.

He has just begun his North American tour with his band “The Cardinals,” featuring Daniel Pemberton, Chris Stills, Daniel Clarke and Don Was.

Each set will be unique, meticulously curated only hours before each set with covers appropriate to each city and venue, from Springsteen to Slayer, Dylan to Oasis and Prince to The Doors.

Adams will stop in Richmond Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Altria Theater.

Tickets will be offered to Adams’ fans on Wednesday, May 31, before becoming available to the public on Friday, June 2. Tickets can be found here.

