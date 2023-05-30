Your Money with Carlson Financial
Four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-81

A police car.(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., the driver of a Chevy SUV with a U-Haul trailer was traveling north on I-81N at mile marker 120.2, when the driver lost control, spun out, and was hit by a tractor-trailer that was also traveling north.

Another crash occurred shortly after the first. However, no injuries were reported.

Three people inside the SUV died at the scene, a fourth person was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they died.

The road is still blocked due to debris being removed and reconstruction taking place.

This crash is near the site of a crash Monday morning that involved up to 20 cars and tractor-trailers.

