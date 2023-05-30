Memorial Day travel turnout shatters pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Memorial Day weekend travel rush shattered pre-pandemic records from the roads to the skies.

While the official numbers have yet to be released, Richmond International Airport estimated 70,000 travelers would pass through their terminal over the weekend, up more than 10% from what officials reported a year ago.

“Every flight I’ve been on lately has been completely full,” Traveler Dick Hamrick said.

“It was crazy, very crazy,” Olivia Hopke said after traveling to Nashville.

Many say layovers and lines appear to be the theme for the summer.

Travelers at RIC returning home Monday say they had to pack their patience.

“It was very busy, I mean the lines...you had to make sure you get there earlier,” Mark Taylor said after traveling to St. Louis.

TSA hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday.

Over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Thursday, the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

TSA expects the grand total of travelers over the weekend to hit 10 million.

“I know the airlines are happy. Every flight we took was sold out basically,” Taylor said.

Francine Jennings is one of the many travelers that dealt with flight delays this weekend. She says the crowds have slowed the progression of things.

“Sometimes it just takes a little longer to get your bags, sometimes you just don’t get the quality of service you usually do, people are a little more on edge,” Jennings said.

Others say they experienced the complete opposite.

“It was great, no waiting, it was wonderful,” Bonnie Hamrick said. “The last time we traveled to Dallas, we got canceled and never got there, so this was a treat!”

This past weekend set the tone for the rest of the busy summer travel season.

“Everyone’s making up for lost time,” Riley Farmer said upon returning from Italy. “It’s just nice to see that everyone’s traveling and getting out again and doing what they can.”

AAA says international travel is booming this summer.

Bookings to international destinations this past weekend were up 250% compared to Memorial Day Weekend last year.

