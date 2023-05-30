Your Money with Carlson Financial
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

