Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Free fishing days scheduled in Va.

Free fishing days are scheduled for this weekend in Virginia.
Free fishing days are scheduled for this weekend in Virginia.(Kierstin Foote)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license.

“No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates,” the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said about the free fishing days, which are Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

All fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will host several events where staff and volunteers will be on-site with rods, reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct the community on how to fish.

If you are interested in learning how to fish, check out one of the following locations:

Saturday, June 3

Sunday, June 4th

Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
Motorists can expect delays due to a numerous crashes on I-95.
Multiple crashes on I-95 cause traffic delays
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday
Officer Trey Sutton died in a crash in March 2022.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Henrico Police officer
Electric transmission lines in Dickenson County, Va.
Appalachian Power to face new regulatory system
10 year-old Damiah Morrison uses her platform as a pageant winner to help community members in...
10 year-old pageant winner creates ‘blessing bags’ for area organizations