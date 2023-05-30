Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Henrico Police officer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man set to go to trial for a crash that killed a Henrico Police officer pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, but his plea deal was accepted by a Henrico County Circuit Court judge.

His sentence was two years, but one year and 10 months of that was suspended. As part of the plea agreement, he’ll serve those two months on home incarceration.

Lankford was 18 years old when his truck struck a Henrico Police car at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road in March 2022.

The crash killed 24-year-old Officer Trey Sutton and injured another Henrico officer and a man who was in the police car at the time of the crash.

The two officers were transporting a man in custody when the crash happened.

Police who investigated the incident found that the police cruiser was heading north on Chamberlayne and turning left onto Wilkinson when Lankford ran a red light and slammed into them with his truck.

Lankford was also ordered Tuesday to serve 200 hours of community service. His driver’s license is suspended for one year.

