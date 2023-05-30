Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Central Virginia’s local doppler radar to go offline for up to two weeks starting Wednesday

A major refurbishment and upgrade to the radar is necessary to extend its life
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.
The radar site at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.(NOAA)
By Nick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Wakefield radar site is set to go offline for almost two weeks starting Wednesday May 31.

The radar needs to be out of service while “technicians refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar” according to a statement from Jeff Orrock, the meteorologist in charge at the NWS office in Wakefield, Virginia. The pedestal is “necessary for rotation and positioning of the radar to view data in all directions”.

The WSR-88D radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and has already exceeded its expected lifespan, according to the NWS. The major upgrade being done will extend its life for an additional 20 years or more. The pedestal and components are extremely heavy, and the radome (radar dome) will be lifted with a crane to allow access to the pedestal for refurbishment, and replaced when work is completed. You can view a time-lapse of what the work will look like at this link.

A crane will lift the radome (radar dome) to allow access to the radar pedestal and components...
A crane will lift the radome (radar dome) to allow access to the radar pedestal and components for refurbishment, and the radome will be replaced when work is finished.(NOAA)

Data from doppler radar is used to detect rain, snow, hail, and tornadoes. It is one of the most important tools available in modern day weather forecasting.

In the 10 to 14 days while the Wakefield radar is down, the NWS and NBC12 will use neighboring radar sites in Sterling and Roanoke, Virginia to keep an eye on weather around central Virginia, along with Raleigh’s radar for southern Virginia. Those radar sites will still allow meteorologists to monitor weather conditions.

However, while the Wakefield radar is offline it will be harder to “see” the lowest part of the atmosphere. Radar beams cannot follow the curvature of the earth. For that reason, radar sites farther away can only view what’s happening higher up in the atmosphere.

A radar beam is straight and cannot follow the curvature of the earth. For that reason it is...
A radar beam is straight and cannot follow the curvature of the earth. For that reason it is hard to see what's happening in the lowest part of the radar if the radar site is far from a storm.(NOAA)

$135 million was invested by the NWS, United States Air Force, and the FAA in an eight year program to extend the life of NEXRAD/WSR-88D radars across the United States, including the one in Wakefield. The program will be completed this year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
Motorists can expect delays due to a numerous crashes on I-95.
Multiple crashes on I-95 cause traffic delays
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Cooler with a few showers Tuesday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Scattered showers continue on Memorial Day
A few showers possible tonight into Memorial Day