Cadets honor Goochland lunch lady for daily servings of kindness

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the cafeteria at Benedictine College Prepartory School, a warm smile is always on the menu.

Dozens of cadets can’t wait when lunch time comes around not just to eat, but to simply talk with Mrs. Sherese Johnson, who comes from behind the lunch counter each day to serve something more fulfilling - mentorship.

Watch as she’s surprised with the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award:

When you hear the phrase "a little can go a long way" - you don't usually think of school lunch.

