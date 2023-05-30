Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Appalachian Power to face new regulatory system

Electric transmission lines in Dickenson County, Va.
Electric transmission lines in Dickenson County, Va.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Charlie Paullin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beginning this July, state regulators will review Appalachian Power Company’s rates and earnings every two years, following legislation that significantly changes how the utility is regulated in Virginia.

Appalachian Power says it sought the legislation to reduce the impact of fluctuating electric rates on ratepayers and make the process of collecting costs and the profit it’s allowed to earn more straightforward.

“Appalachian Power’s reason for introducing the legislation was twofold,” wrote company spokeswoman Teresa Hall in an email. “To provide relief to customers by minimizing the peaks and valleys associated with triennial reviews, and to provide the company with a clearer path to recovering its costs and authorized rate of return.”

Many of the changes ushered in by the new law, which will give the State Corporation Commission greater leeway in setting utility rates, are mirrored in other legislation that changed the regulatory framework for Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility and a major power player in Richmond.

“There has been a broad shift among lawmakers, the administration and legislative advocates to having a consistent and fair approach to rate cases for the company,” said Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia, an advocacy group founded by Charlottesville millionaire Michael Bills to counter Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly.

Negotiators involved in the crafting of the Appalachian Power and Dominion bills have credited their passage to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was involved in a discussion of both.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
Motorists can expect delays due to a numerous crashes on I-95.
Multiple crashes on I-95 cause traffic delays
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

10 year-old Damiah Morrison uses her platform as a pageant winner to help community members in...
10 year-old pageant winner creates ‘blessing bags’ for area organizations
10 year-old Valley pageant winner creates blessing bags
Wild turkey in a grassy area. The restoration of the Wild Turkey is considered one of the great...
Virginia bags biggest spring turkey harvest ever
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today