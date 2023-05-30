Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 arrested in connection to Colonial Heights road rage shooting

A section of road near where Thursday's shooting took place.
A section of road near where Thursday's shooting took place.(wwbt)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Colonial Heights arrested two people in connection to a road rage shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Thursday, May 11, police responded to the Wawa on Boulevard for the report of an individual who had been shot. There, officers found a 25-year-old female inside of a vehicle shot in the leg.

The woman told officers she was in a “road rage” incident with, at that time, unknown individuals inside another vehicle on Dupuy Avenue near Virginia State University. She said as the cars entered city limits, someone in the other car pulled up alongside her and fired a gun at her car.

The victim wanted to remain anonymous but said that bullet went through one of her legs and stopped in the other. She was treated at an area hospital.

On Friday, May 26, Colonial Heights Detectives arrested 23-year-old Destiny Richardson of Richmond. She was charged with malicious wounding, felony accessory after the fact, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. She was held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.

Detectives also arrested 18-year-old Kenndezz Ampy, 18 years old, of Hopewell. Ampy was charged with felony shooting from a vehicle, malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony. He is at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.

