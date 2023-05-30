10 year-old pageant winner creates ‘blessing bags’ for area organizations

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In June 2022, WHSV introduced viewers to Damiah Morrison, a 10-year-old pageant winner from Elkton with a big personality, and an even bigger heart for helping those in need.

Last year, Damiah raised $1,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and has since established a community service platform called ‘Damiah Cares’.

Damiah’s latest outreach project was assembling and donating 157 ‘blessing bags’ to area human services organizations like Valley Open Doors, Our Community Place, and Hope Distributed. The bags include items like water bottles, deodorant, toothbrushes, and feminine hygiene products. Damiah partnered with Walmart, DoubleTree, and Harrisonburg OBGYN to gather the items necessary to complete the bags.

Along with the items inside, comes a special message from Damiah herself that starts with the simple phrase, ‘You Matter’.

10-year-old Damiah Morrison created 'blessing bags' containing hygiene items and a special message for the recipients (WHSV)

“It makes me feel happy even though I may not be able to see their faces when they get it but I hope they love it,” Damiah said.

Between her community service efforts, Damiah will be representing Virginia this summer, competing in the International United Miss Junior Preteen pageant in Orlando, Florida.

