Westchester Concert Series returns for 8th season

The event will feature live music, food and other attractions for families.
All events will be free to attend, and food will be for sale from Sedona Taphouse.
All events will be free to attend, and food will be for sale from Sedona Taphouse.(Westchester Commons)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Westchester Commons is hosting its 8th annual free concert series this summer.

The Westchester Concert Series will kick off on June 1 with Richmond-based En’Novation for the first of 10 concerts set throughout the summer. Shows will take place every other Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and run through Oct. 5.

Other groups performing throughout the summer include The English Channel, Good Shot Judy and The Tight Slacks.

All events will be free to attend, and food will be for sale from Sedona Taphouse. Alcoholic beverages will be provided by Napa Kitchen & Wine, and sales will benefit an area charity at each event. The first event will benefit the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

Attendees can bring food from other Westchester Commons merchants, but only clear, sealed containers are allowed. Bags and containers will be checked upon entry into the venue. Chairs and blankets are also encouraged.

Concerts will be held on the Westchester Concert Field on Main Street in Westchester Commons.

