Watch Live: 12News Today

Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- 1. A Memorial Day ceremony will happen at the Virginia War Memorial. The ceremony will include the laying of the memorial wreaths and a concert by the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends. Due to the weather, the event will take place indoors and will begin at 11 a.m.
- 2. After slow progress, a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement has been reached. The deal, which still needs congressional approval, includes a two-year extension of the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts.
- 3. Petersburg Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings after one woman was killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in two separate shootings.
