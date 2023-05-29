Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

1. A Memorial Day ceremony will happen at the Virginia War Memorial. The ceremony will include the laying of the memorial wreaths and a concert by the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends. Due to the weather, the event will take place indoors and will begin at 11 a.m.

2. After slow progress, a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement has been reached. The deal, which still needs congressional approval, includes a two-year extension of the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts.

3. Petersburg Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings after one woman was killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in two separate shootings.

