Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • 1. A Memorial Day ceremony will happen at the Virginia War Memorial. The ceremony will include the laying of the memorial wreaths and a concert by the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends. Due to the weather, the event will take place indoors and will begin at 11 a.m.
  • 2. After slow progress, a bipartisan debt ceiling agreement has been reached. The deal, which still needs congressional approval, includes a two-year extension of the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts.
  • 3. Petersburg Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings after one woman was killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in two separate shootings.
  • Today’s weather is. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each week day. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The park will be offering free beer through Aug. 17.
Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer
A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a...
Police: Man charged after stealing bulldozer, flipping car, causing damage on VSU campus

Latest News

Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
Fans will have the chance to see three films at The Diamond throughout the Summer
Movie night arrives at the Diamond