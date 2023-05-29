Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after several shots were fired into an occupied home in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Monday, May 29, for reports of multiple gunshots fired into a home.

Police arrived and were able to determine that there were no injuries and there was no threat to the public.

The cause of the shooting is now under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or anonymously submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3Tips app.

