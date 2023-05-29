Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after several shots were fired into an occupied home in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Monday, May 29, for reports of multiple gunshots fired into a home.

Police arrived and were able to determine that there were no injuries and there was no threat to the public.

The cause of the shooting is now under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or anonymously submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The park will be offering free beer through Aug. 17.
Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer
A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a...
Police: Man charged after stealing bulldozer, flipping car, causing damage on VSU campus

Latest News

Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield
Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
Fans will have the chance to see three films at The Diamond throughout the Summer
Movie night arrives at the Diamond
Police Investigating stolen bulldozer on VSU property