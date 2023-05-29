RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island this summer

Attendees can purchase a duck for the chance to win multiple prizes.
The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2023.
The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2023.(rvaduckrace.org)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion will return to Brown’s Island on Aug. 5 for another year of fundraising and prizes.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature music, family activity zones, vendors and food.

The sensory-friendly event, hosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia, is designed to accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. There will be zoned areas throughout the festival that will offer activities for the whole family.

Attendees will have the opportunity to buy a duck and watch it float down the canal toward the finish line for the chance to win multiple prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, sponsored by fas mart®.

Ducks are sold online leading up to the event, with proceeds supporting ASCV’s critical programming and services for the local autism community. Entries start at $7 for one duck, and multiple packages are available.

Information on the event and duck entry pricing can be found here.

