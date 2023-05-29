Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
Chesterfield Police is investigating a shooting in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the incident happened in the 6300 block of Pewter Ave Monday, May 29.

Officers responded to an area hospital where the man was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim admitted to being shot near the Rollingwood Apartments.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

