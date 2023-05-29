Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian safety improvements coming to dozens of Richmond intersections

The project is slated to start this summer and is expected to be done by the spring of 2024.
Pedestrian safety improvements are coming to nearly three dozen Richmond intersections.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pedestrian safety improvements are coming to nearly three dozen intersections across Richmond as part of a larger investment by the city to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

With help from Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds, crews from the Department of Public Works will go to the following 35 intersections to install high visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps and pedestrian countdown signals at the locations that don’t have one:

  • Arthur Ashe Blvd & Ellen Rd/Robin Hood Rd
  • Hull St & 15th St
  • Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grace St
  • Hull St & 20th St
  • Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grove Ave
  • Hull St & 32nd St
  • Arthur Ashe Blvd & Main St
  • Hull St & Broad Rock Rd
  • Bells Rd & Castlewood Rd
  • Hull St & Midlothian TP / Clopton St
  • Broad Rock Blvd & Walmsley Blvd
  • Leigh St & Harrison St
  • Broad Rock Blvd & Warwick Rd
  • Main St & 1st St
  • Broad Rock Rd & Holly Springs Ave/32nd St
  • Main St & 3rd St
  • Cary St & 4th St
  • Main St & 4th St
  • Cary St & 10th St
  • Main St & 13th St/Governor St
  • Cary St & Laurel St
  • Main St & Adams St
  • Cary St & Linden St
  • Main St & Meadow St
  • Chamberlayne Ave & Laburnum Ave
  • Main St & Robinson St
  • Chamberlayne Ave & North Ave/Claremont Ave
  • Main St & Strawberry St/Addison St
  • Chamberlayne Ave & Westwood Ave
  • Mechanicsville Trpk & Fairfield Ave
  • Cowardin Ave & Bainbridge St
  • Richmond Hwy & Lamberts Ave
  • Ellwood Ave & Thompson St
  • Richmond Hwy & Terminal Ave
  • Hermitage Rd & Westbrook Ave

Near one of the intersections slated for improvements, Caroline Warren and Zainab Nizam are hopeful about the improvements.

“I think it’s about time that the city is making improvements and will make it safer,” Warren said. “I think it would be good to have people take it more seriously.”

“I’m excited that they’re trying, and I’m excited to see like how effective it is and kind of what the results are,” Nizam said.

The project is part of a larger $10.5 million investment the city is making to improve the streets for cyclists and pedestrians.

In early May, work started around VCU and other Richmond streets to install speed tables, which came after three students were hit by cars. Two of those students, Mahrokh Khan and Shawn Soares, died from their injuries.

“I think there can definitely be some improvement, especially on these main thoroughfares, whether that be Cary or Main Street,” said Jordan Duling.

Duling is also grateful to hear about the upcoming changes.

“I think there should have been more done previously, but taking steps to enact those things now is only a positive,” Duling said. “Anything to keep, you know, pedestrians safer because folks really do fly through these streets sometimes, and I think it’s always just a better idea to make the city more walkable and feel safer for pedestrians.”

The project is slated to start this summer and is expected to be done by spring 2024.

