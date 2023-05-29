Pedestrian safety improvements coming to dozens of Richmond intersections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pedestrian safety improvements are coming to nearly three dozen intersections across Richmond as part of a larger investment by the city to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

With help from Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds, crews from the Department of Public Works will go to the following 35 intersections to install high visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps and pedestrian countdown signals at the locations that don’t have one:

Arthur Ashe Blvd & Ellen Rd/Robin Hood Rd

Hull St & 15th St

Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grace St

Hull St & 20th St

Arthur Ashe Blvd & Grove Ave

Hull St & 32nd St

Arthur Ashe Blvd & Main St

Hull St & Broad Rock Rd

Bells Rd & Castlewood Rd

Hull St & Midlothian TP / Clopton St

Broad Rock Blvd & Walmsley Blvd

Leigh St & Harrison St

Broad Rock Blvd & Warwick Rd

Main St & 1st St

Broad Rock Rd & Holly Springs Ave/32nd St

Main St & 3rd St

Cary St & 4th St

Main St & 4th St

Cary St & 10th St

Main St & 13th St/Governor St

Cary St & Laurel St

Main St & Adams St

Cary St & Linden St

Main St & Meadow St

Chamberlayne Ave & Laburnum Ave

Main St & Robinson St

Chamberlayne Ave & North Ave/Claremont Ave

Main St & Strawberry St/Addison St

Chamberlayne Ave & Westwood Ave

Mechanicsville Trpk & Fairfield Ave

Cowardin Ave & Bainbridge St

Richmond Hwy & Lamberts Ave

Ellwood Ave & Thompson St

Richmond Hwy & Terminal Ave

Hermitage Rd & Westbrook Ave

Near one of the intersections slated for improvements, Caroline Warren and Zainab Nizam are hopeful about the improvements.

“I think it’s about time that the city is making improvements and will make it safer,” Warren said. “I think it would be good to have people take it more seriously.”

“I’m excited that they’re trying, and I’m excited to see like how effective it is and kind of what the results are,” Nizam said.

The project is part of a larger $10.5 million investment the city is making to improve the streets for cyclists and pedestrians.

In early May, work started around VCU and other Richmond streets to install speed tables, which came after three students were hit by cars. Two of those students, Mahrokh Khan and Shawn Soares, died from their injuries.

“I think there can definitely be some improvement, especially on these main thoroughfares, whether that be Cary or Main Street,” said Jordan Duling.

Duling is also grateful to hear about the upcoming changes.

“I think there should have been more done previously, but taking steps to enact those things now is only a positive,” Duling said. “Anything to keep, you know, pedestrians safer because folks really do fly through these streets sometimes, and I think it’s always just a better idea to make the city more walkable and feel safer for pedestrians.”

The project is slated to start this summer and is expected to be done by spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.