Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Mom creates anonymous tip website to honor late son’s life

16-year-old Conner Gweedo was a passenger when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit...
16-year-old Conner Gweedo was a passenger when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree leaving a homecoming dance.(Tammy Gweedo McGee)
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One local mom has created an anonymous tip website for kids to speak up if they see or hear something troubling.

IfYouSeeSomethingSaySomething.org allows children to submit anonymous tips about bullying, illegal activities, unsafe driving and other concerns they may have.

“People can speak up, and they don’t have to be afraid to do that anymore,” said Tammy Gweedo McGee, the site’s creator.

McGee says the website is geared toward kids, but anyone can submit an anonymous tip online.

The service is free and easy to access from your device.

The domain acts as a third party by sending the anonymous tips they receive to first responders, local officials and/or school leaders in that area.

“You can upload a picture, a video, you can type in the texts you want to know, and you can hit submit right there,” McGee said.

The New Kent mother came up with the idea after she lost her sixteen-year-old son in a reckless driving accident.

McGee says her son, Conner Gweedo, was a passenger when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree leaving a homecoming dance.

She says her son died on impact.

McGee claims that people were aware of the driver’s dangerous driving behavior and could have reported it. She says this could have saved her son’s life.

“Our logo is an anonymous tip that could have saved my son’s life, and that’s exactly what this is. We can’t bring Conner back, but we can take our tragedy to help others, and that’s what we do every single day,” McGee said.

The website is still fairly new, and McGee says they’ve received about 25 tips so far.

She says they expect that number to climb when school starts in the fall.

“The tips do vary on the time of year, I found,” McGee said.

She says tips come across the country, including in Central Virginia.

“We’re really hoping to share this message with the community so they know they have a choice,” McGee said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debt ceiling impact to snap benefits
Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Oak Avenue
Shots fired into occupied home in Henrico
Motorists can expect delays due to a numerous crashes on I-95.
Multiple crashes on I-95 cause traffic delays
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community

Latest News

Virginia War Memorial honors fallen service members for the 67th year.
Memorial Day 2023: ‘It’s very important that we remember what we have today and why that is’
Pedestrian safety improvements are coming to nearly three dozen Richmond intersections.
Pedestrian safety improvements coming to dozens of Richmond intersections
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway died on the James River on Memorial Day in 2022.
Families, friends work to make James River safer one year after tragedy
How to talk to your teen about money before their first job
How to talk to your teen about money before their first job