Mom creates anonymous tip website to honor late son’s life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One local mom has created an anonymous tip website for kids to speak up if they see or hear something troubling.

IfYouSeeSomethingSaySomething.org allows children to submit anonymous tips about bullying, illegal activities, unsafe driving and other concerns they may have.

“People can speak up, and they don’t have to be afraid to do that anymore,” said Tammy Gweedo McGee, the site’s creator.

McGee says the website is geared toward kids, but anyone can submit an anonymous tip online.

The service is free and easy to access from your device.

The domain acts as a third party by sending the anonymous tips they receive to first responders, local officials and/or school leaders in that area.

“You can upload a picture, a video, you can type in the texts you want to know, and you can hit submit right there,” McGee said.

The New Kent mother came up with the idea after she lost her sixteen-year-old son in a reckless driving accident.

McGee says her son, Conner Gweedo, was a passenger when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree leaving a homecoming dance.

She says her son died on impact.

McGee claims that people were aware of the driver’s dangerous driving behavior and could have reported it. She says this could have saved her son’s life.

“Our logo is an anonymous tip that could have saved my son’s life, and that’s exactly what this is. We can’t bring Conner back, but we can take our tragedy to help others, and that’s what we do every single day,” McGee said.

The website is still fairly new, and McGee says they’ve received about 25 tips so far.

She says they expect that number to climb when school starts in the fall.

“The tips do vary on the time of year, I found,” McGee said.

She says tips come across the country, including in Central Virginia.

“We’re really hoping to share this message with the community so they know they have a choice,” McGee said.

