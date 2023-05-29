Memorial Day Forecast: Patchy fog and light scattered showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances lower as temperatures warm up this week.

Memorial Day: Patchy fog possible through lunchtime. Cloudy with scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70°. Rain totals from the weekend through Tuesday near an inch. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

