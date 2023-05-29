Your Money with Carlson Financial
Memorial Day Forecast: Patchy fog and light scattered showers

A few thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances lower as temperatures warm up this week.

Memorial Day: Patchy fog possible through lunchtime. Cloudy with scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70°. Rain totals from the weekend through Tuesday near an inch. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

